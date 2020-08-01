QUASQUETON – Wee Willy’s Wednesday night dinner specials have returned:
- August 5 to feature brisket from Fat Chef’s
- August 12 is Willy’s Corn Boil, corn donated by Lopatas
- August 19 to feature half chicken from It’s Just Sauce
- August 26 is the return of Fat Chef’s with 16-oz. ribeyes
- September 2 to feature cheese steak sandwiches from Rockin’ 5K BBQ
Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m.
Wee Willy’s Tap is located at 101 East Dubuque Street, downtown Quasqueton. For more information, contact them at 319-934-9301 or visit their Facebook page (Wee Willy’s Tap).