Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

QUASQUETON – Wee Willy’s Wednesday night dinner specials have returned:

- August 5 to feature brisket from Fat Chef’s

- August 12 is Willy’s Corn Boil, corn donated by Lopatas

- August 19 to feature half chicken from It’s Just Sauce

- August 26 is the return of Fat Chef’s with 16-oz. ribeyes

- September 2 to feature cheese steak sandwiches from Rockin’ 5K BBQ

Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m.

Wee Willy’s Tap is located at 101 East Dubuque Street, downtown Quasqueton. For more information, contact them at 319-934-9301 or visit their Facebook page (Wee Willy’s Tap).