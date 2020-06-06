Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

QUASQUETON – Wee Willy’s Wednesday night dinner specials have returned:

- June 10 features Ribs from It’s Just Sauce

- June 17 will feature an eight-ounce sirloin steak prepared by Fat Chef’s

Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m.

Tonight, Saturday, June 6, Wee Willy’s welcomes the Catfish Murphy Band from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Outlaw country, Southern rock, Americana, and Texas/Oklahoma red dirt music are their main musical genres. Any tips received during these shows will be donated to the MusicCares COVID-19 relief fund to help musicians impacted by this disaster.

Wee Willy’s Tap is located at 101 East Dubuque Street, downtown Quasqueton. For more information, contact them at 319-934-9301 or visit their Facebook (Page Wee Willy’s Tap).