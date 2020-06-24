Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

QUASQUETON – Wee Willy’s Wednesday night dinner specials have returned:

- June 24 features Brisket from T-N-T BBQ

- July 1 features Graham Nacho from Rockin’ 5K BBQ

- July 8 features Pulled Pork Sandwich from BBQ4U

- July 15 features Prime Rib from It’s Just Sauce

- July 22 features Cowboy Burger from Fat Chef’s

- July 29 features Philly Steak Sandwich fromBBQ4U

Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m.

Wee Willy’s Tap is located at 101 East Dubuque Street, downtown Quasqueton. For more information, contact them at 319-934-9301 or visit their Facebook page (Wee Willy’s Tap).