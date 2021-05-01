It is time for the week 16 updates from the capital!
This week, Governor Reynolds signed House File 848 into law, creating a massive broadband expansion plan. This bill sets a framework for aggressively building out Iowa’s broadband infrastructure. The Legislature has also passed a bill allocating $100 million in funding for the program in Fiscal Year 2022. As more people continue to work remotely and telehealth capabilities continue to expand, what was once seen as a luxury has now become a necessity. The Iowa House has made it a priority to not just increase broadband speeds, but make sure Iowans in “broadband deserts” get connected to broadband internet. Much-needed broadband expansion has been a priority for Iowans all across the state and this session, Iowa House Republicans have delivered. House File 889 passed the Iowa House this week. This is a bill to ban vaccine passports in Iowa. The bill prohibits state and local governments from issuing any sort of identification card that identifies a person’s COVID-19 vaccination status. The bill also states that businesses that require proof of vaccination from customers, clients or others will become ineligible for state contracts or grants, while allowing exceptions for health and long-term care facilities. This legislation will help protect Iowans’ freedom to make the health care decision that is best for them.
This week, the House Appropriations committee passed out the Health and Human Services Budget with a bipartisan vote. In total, this budget appropriates $2.047 billion of state general fund (in total with federal money and other funds it is over $6 billion) towards Medicaid, child care, child welfare, public health, and aging and veteran services.
On April 26, 2021, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship issued a press release in which IDALS Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig kicked-off Soil and Water Conservation Week by announcing 12 urban water quality projects will receive funding from the state’s Water Quality Initiative. The Trees Forever Campus Improvement Project in Marion was awarded $100,000. Trees Forever Inc. is working with the City of Marion and other public and private partners to incorporate native plantings, bioretention cells, a rainwater harvesting system and permeable pavers into their campus.
Feel free to send any forum information to my legislative email. As always, I look forward to another great week of representing the people of District 95!