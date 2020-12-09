BUCHANAN COUNTY – Winter is an enchanting time of year to explore the outdoors. Still winter days are the definition of silence. Gray-headed coneflower seeds standing sentry on the dried prairie landscape surprise with a burst of citrusy scent when pulled. Sunlight on snow glistens with a bazillion sparkling gems. Rabbits, squirrel, birds and other wildlife conserve energy by sitting still – even as humans approach. Stories of their adventures are written in fresh powder – interpretation of the language is the challenge.
Join Naturalist Sondra Cabell and spend a couple of hours outdoors each week to clear the cobwebs and brighten your mood. Sights, sounds, and even smells will vary as the season progresses and locations change. Tracks, feathers, scat, and other signs will be likely discoveries each week. Dress in layers as conditions warrant. (One major advantage of masks is that they really help you stay warmer as the weather cools.)
Locations for walks will be at various Buchanan County parks and properties with trails of lengths from ¼ mile to 3 miles possible and terrain from flat to somewhat hilly – see the planned schedule below. Locations may change due to weather conditions. Many properties are multi-use and allow hunting in season, so bright-colored clothing makes us easy to distinguish from deer and/or small game. Sturdy footwear is recommended.
Please register at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the Public Events tab. Registration is free and not required, but registered participants can be notified if locations need to change due to weather conditions. It also allows us to be prepared with the correct materials – like snowshoes, if conditions allow.
Events started December 8 and continue through March 2. They last from approximately 1 to 3 p.m.; however, the time and distance will vary based on location and weather.
Dates, Locations, and Details
December 15 – Robert’s Wildlife Area, .5-1.5 miles, flat
December 22 – Koutny Pond, about a mile, flat
December 29 – Three Elms, 1-1.5 miles, small hills
January 5 – Wehner Woods, less than a mile, flat
January 12 – Crumbacher, up to 3 miles, flat with some gradual climb
January 19 – Hodges & North, 1-1.5 miles, small hills and off trail
January 26 – Buffalo Creek, less than a mile, flat
February 2 – Guy Grover, up to 2 miles, some hills
February 9 – Cortright, 1-2 miles, flat
February 16 – Jakway Forest, up to 3 mile,- flat
February 23 – Newton Township, .25-.75 mile, flat
March 2 – Ham Marsh, 1-1.5 miles, slight gradual hills