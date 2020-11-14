INDEPENDENCE – Due to the significant current risks of rising COVID-19 cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations, and deaths within our community and state, the Wellness Center at Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) temporarily closed its doors as of 6 p.m. on Friday, November 13, through the end of November.
“This was an action that I was hopeful to not have to take, as I believe our excellent facilities help with physical and mental well-being – something that is necessary during this time,” commented Steve Slessor, BCHC CEO. “I waited as long as I felt that we could appropriately balance the risks and rewards of keeping it open, but now the risks are too great. COVID-positive cases, positivity rate, hospitalizations, and deaths are all on a very unfortunate trend line and not likely to slow down anytime soon.”
The Wellness Center at BCHC will be closed through the month of November, and will be reevaluated for potential reopening in December if trends begin to move in a better direction. Members will have their membership extended by one month for the time missed in November and for additional time, should the temporary closure be extended.