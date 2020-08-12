Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Butterflies released July 23

Participants release butterflies at Riverwalk Park on July 23.

INDEPENDENCE – The 2nd Annual Whispering Butterfly Release was held on July 23, 2020, at Riverwalk Park at 6 p.m. It was a beautiful evening with 83 degree weather and the sun shining. The free event was hosted by the Reiff Family Center.

There was a wonderful turnout with social distancing in place. Many families called to reserve a butterfly to be released. Those who showed up without calling were also able to release a butterfly this year.

The families were handed their butterflies, which were in a colorful origami envelope for them to release together or with a friend after the program.

Bob Reiff started the event with introductions, then read the “Native American Legend,” explaining the program name. Ben Reiff went on with the program, finishing with a reading of the poem “Your Spirit.”

After releasing the butterflies, there were cookies and lemonade for refreshments to enjoy for those who lingered to reminisce with families and friends.