INDEPENDENCE – Reiff Family Center is hosting a whispering butterfly release at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, at Teacher’s Park (Corner of 1st Avenue and 5th Street NE). To reserve a butterfly in memory of a loved one, please call 319-334-2501 prior to the event.
“There is a Native American legend,” Ben Reiff told the gathering in 2019, “if you have a secret wish, capture a butterfly and whisper your wish to it. Since butterflies cannot speak, your secret is ever safe in their keeping. Release the butterfly, and it will carry your wish to the Great Spirit, who alone knows the thoughts of butterflies. By setting the butterfly free, you are helping to restore the balance of nature, and your wish will surely be granted.”
After releasing the butterflies, participants are invited to reminisce with friends and family while enjoying refreshments.