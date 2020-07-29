MANCHESTER – Buchanan and Bremer County Conservation staff and Crawdaddy Outdoors of Waverly will be offering a whitewater kayaking program that includes use of kayaks, helmets, and life jackets as well as a short training program on how to paddle and steer a kayak and navigate the course drops successfully without swamping your kayak.
Participants must meet organizers before 10:30 a.m. at the Manchester Whitewater Course parking area at 300 West Main Street on Monday, August 17. Minimum age is 10, and youth must be accompanied by parent or responsible adult. There is a limit of 10 participants.
The fee is $40 per person. Register at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the Public Events tab.
Manchester has a six-step whitewater course that opened several years ago as mitigation for the dam on the Maquoketa River. The course features six 18-inch drops over the 800-foot length of the river right in downtown Manchester. All ages and abilities utilize the course that is open 24/7/365 at no cost. Many users bring or rent tubes to float down the course, returning to the top via a paved sidewalk adjacent to the river.
While outdoors on the river, social distancing will be easily maintained, but participants will be responsible for social distancing while on the course walkway as well as waiting their turn to navigate at the top. Participants will also work with a partner to carry their kayak and equipment back along the walkway from the bottom of the rapids to the top.
Each adult participant must sign a participant liability waiver and COVID-19 health statement for themselves and/or their children.