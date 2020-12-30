(Originally published September 5. Edited for space.)
INDEPENDENCE – Someone went to great lengths (or heights) to show the world their love for another.
Independence Police discovered earlier this week that the words “Matt Loves Rebecca” and a heart were painted in large dark green letters on the city water tower in First Ward Park across from the Buchanan County Courthouse.
“The vandalism was discovered the morning of September 2,” said Police Chief Dustin Dallenbach, adding with no other comment, “this is still an active investigation at this time.”
Several posts on Facebook were quick to note the similarity to the 1993 tune “John Deere Green” written by Dennis Linde and performed by Joe Diffie, who passed away in March due to coronavirus-related complications. The song tells the story of a young man who professes his love to his high school sweetheart-turned-wife by climbing a water tower and painting “Billy Bob loves Charlene” in 10-foot-tall letters using “John Deere Green” paint. The song’s refrain says, “The whole town said the boy should have used red; But it looked good to Charlene; In John Deere green.”
While the notion may be romantic, the act is still criminal in the eyes of the law.
(Originally published September 19. Edited for space.)
Matt turns himself in
INDEPENDENCE – The mystery of Matt and Rebecca is solved.
Within a week of the investigation, Independence resident Matthew Luedeman turned himself in to authorities.
According to a criminal complaint filed with the District Court at 2:21 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16, by Independence Patrol Officer Kayla Cornwell, Independence Assistant Police Chief Darwin Meyer conducted an interview on Wednesday, September 9, with Luedeman, where he admitted to “having something to do with the writing on the water tower vandalism.”
The court record went on to say Luedeman said he used an extension ladder to access the water tower ladder. He used a backpack to carry the paint, which was left over from a previous employer. Although he was aware of the Joe Diffie song, he said he does not have a girlfriend by the name of Rebecca.
Luedeman stated he painted the water tower at approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, and it took approximately 1 to 1 1/2 hours.
Luedeman was charged with criminal mischief in the first degree and trespass – injury or damage greater than $300, which is a serious misdemeanor. NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
For the most part, social media posts supported the graffiti as it appeared to be a romantic gesture and was not political or vicious in nature. Several stated they would step up to help pay the fine or start fundraising efforts. Many said they felt the painter should be given community service to repaint the tower. Even a worker with K&W Coatings of Elkader, who cleaned and repainted the water tower last weekend before the news of the arrest broke, stated the painter should apply to work for them as he obviously was not afraid of heights.
Others pointed out the dangers to the individual and the liability lawsuits the city would face if anyone was harmed.
Meanwhile, commentators continue to debate online and in coffee shops the action and the consequences.