QUASQUETON – The “100+ Who Care” met March 5 at Wolfey’s Wapsi Outback to accept donations and suggestions to help an individual in Buchanan County.
The gathering raised $4,600 and selected two-year old Liam Becker of Independence. Liam is the son of Josh and Alissa Becker and has a sister Grace. He is undergoing treatment for leukemia at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
If anyone was unable to attend the March 5 meeting and would like to make a donation, call Kaye at 319-521-7175 or Diane at 319-634-3608.