Independence Garden Club members learned ‘OWL’ about these flying raptors when they met at the Falcon Civic Center on Tuesday, November 24. Ken Kiss, vice-president of the Dubuque Audubon Society, and Michael Maas, a naturalist for Buchanan County Conservation, teamed up for an informative presentation on owls, a bird of prey. Nine different species of owls can be found in Iowa, either as a native species or as migratory birds passing through the state. The two presenters shared many fun facts about these mostly nocturnal birds including:
- Owls, like all birds, have hollow bones. However, the specialized feathers of the owl allow for near-silent flight. Owls are known as silent predators of the night, enabling them to swoop and sneak up on their prey without being detected.
- Their huge eyes give them excellent night vision, but because of their large size they are not able to rotate within the eye socket. Instead, owls must rely on movement of the head to direct their gaze, and have thus developed the ability to rotate their heads an astonishing 270 degrees! If human eyes were the same relative size, they would be as large as grapefruits! The owl’s eyes take up so much room in the skull leaving little space for a brain. WHOOO knew that owls, the traditional symbol of wisdom, aren’t really very bright?!
- Ear tufts are not actually ears, but these horn-like feathers merely help an owl look more menacing. Their actual ears are off-set, one located on the side of the head and the other ear is near the beak. Owls’ ears are not visible beneath their feathers.
- An owl’s sense of smell is almost non-existent, allowing them to even eat skunks and other odoriferous creatures. The carnivorous bird regurgitates owl-pellets that may contain the non-digestible bones of fish, mice, crows, and other prey.
Ken, an avid photographer, brought along stunning images he took of great horned owls, barred owls, and screech owls who live along the bluffs and timbers near Dubuque. He shared that great horned owls don’t build their own nests, but take over nests of other birds or find hollow sheltered caves in the rocky bluffs. December is often the mating season for these majestic birds, and by late April or early May the young fledglings are ready to leave the nest and hop around the ground for a few days. In addition to sharing his knowledge of owls, Ken showed the garden club many striking photos of the seven species of Iowa woodpeckers.
Michael Maas treated club members with an up-close view of a great horned owl. This owl resides at Fontana Nature Center since it is unable to be released back into the wild following its injuries. Michael also educated club members about the taxidermy wings he brought with him to the meeting. He shared sound recordings, too, and he led the group in practicing a few owl calls. Michael invited and encouraged any interested public to experience an evening Owl-Prowl on Friday, January 22 at Fontana. Participants will be introduced to owl calling on a winter woods walk. Call Fontana Nature Center to register for the event.
President Cindy Walton opened the business meeting with the reciting of the Conservation Pledge. Members answered roll-call by naming an owl or other bird of prey. The garden club welcomed new member Donna Hosch. Hostesses Arla Senko and Mary Steuben decorated tables with owl figurines and brought cupcakes baked and decorated as owls from Rach’s Kitchen. An owl cookie jar filled with cocoa mix was given as a door prize.
The treasurer’s report and secretary’s minutes were distributed and approved. An update of Dollars for Scholars funds for Jesup and Independence Schools was presented. This loose-change offering for Penny Pines was collected to aid in national forests’ and parks’ reforesting projects. Cindy also shared advice on compostable paper for Tips and Tricks. Paper products were collected as donations to the Independence Food Pantry.
Co-district director Shirley Bergman passed along information about available grants for public gardens. Ideas for consideration included landscaping around the Blue Star Marker on the grounds of the Buchanan County courthouse. Shirley provided the November floral arrangement for Lexington Estates. Members providing future floral arrangements are reminded to call first during the COVID pandemic.
A photograph of the wreath decorated and donated by the garden club to Buchanan County Tourism for Christmas at the Depot was shared. The garden club also included a $25 cash gift certificate included with this year’s wreath. The public site for virtual on-line bidding: 32auctions.com/holidaysatthedepot2020. Bidding closes on December 13 for the various handcrafted and decorated wreaths and mini trees. Pay in person during pick up.
Volunteers are needed for both the Nominating Committee and the By-laws Committee. Members voted to cancel the December meeting of the Independence Garden Club because of COVID. The next scheduled meeting will be February 23. Donna Harms will present a program on starting seeds for spring gardens.
Members who have not already paid should mail in their 2021 yearly dues ($15) to Treasurer Linda Bowden. Checks should be written to: Independence Garden Club. Independence Garden Club welcomes new members and guests. Please contact President-elect Ruth Hamilton (Hamiltonfarm1864@gmail.com) for more information.
2021 program looks to be filled with many educational and entertaining programs and field trips! Consider joining us for the coming year. It’s a HOOT!