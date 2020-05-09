HAZLETON — The Buchanan County Conservation Board is challenging folks to get outside and explore the woodland wildflowers that are blooming, from bluebells and buttercup to jack-in-the-pulpit.
Through May 20, those with a smartphone or device with a data plan can participate in the new QR Code Challenge: Wildflowers course set up at Three Elms Park in Independence, at 2041 Three Elms Park Road.
“Right now the wildflowers there are pretty great,” naturalist Michael Maas said. “No matter where you walk, you’ll find some wildflowers, which is the happiness that we all need right now.”
Those who do not have a QR scanner app can easily download a free one from their device’s app store.
The challenge will teach about different kinds of wildflowers that are in bloom. There will be multiple QR codes along the hike to scan. After scanning there will be a either a short video to watch or some pictures to view and information to read.
“The end of the challenge will have a short quiz or survey, so make sure that you remember some of what you were learning!” Maas said in a news release.
Thirty people who completed a recent, similar three-week QR code challenge on identifying birds in Fontana Park returned 15 surveys.
Maas said Fontana Park is the most popular of the 41 county parks.
“As far as I know, our trails at Fontana, there’s a lot more usage than normal but I don’t think a lot of people are coming close in contact,” he said.
“I can’t see Three Elms Park being too busy.”
“The nice thing about this is you don’t have to touch anything,” he said. “You can scan it with your phone.
By completing the challenge, there will be a chance to win a $10 gift certificate for the Fontana Nature Center gift shop. Gift certificates are made possible by Friends of Fontana Park.
“We are definitely enforcing what the governor said about (maintaining a) 6-foot social distance and also wearing a mask,” Maas said. “We are encouraging people to stay in their families, not to be bringing friends along.”
He recommended also bringing hand sanitizer and bug spray.
Some of these precautions are to help contain the spread of COVID-19 in the community. It is possible for people to have it and not show symptoms, so health officials are asking people to take precautions as if they have it.
As for the bug spray, he set up the route “right next to the Wapsie (River) so it has the chance to be buggy.”
Those who need a restroom close at hand are encouraged to plan ahead.
“All of our (Buchanan County Conservation) facilities, all of our bathrooms are closed right now,” Maas said, and restrooms will remain closed until the campgrounds reopen, which is tentatively May 30 but is subject to change in the fluid response to the new coronavirus pandemic.
Shelters are also closed until the end of May for now, and the Nature Center is closed until further notice with all public summer gatherings where people converge on one spot also being canceled.
“We’re encouraging people to go out in their family groups,” he emphasized.
The next challenge will be a scavenger hunt, starting Thursday, May 21, at Guy Grover Timber and Tree Planting.
In general, Maas encouraged folks to get outdoors and enjoy all 41 Buchanan County Parks. Some with campgrounds are gated to drivers but he says they remain open for walk-in use. They are gated because they have a campground that can’t be compartmentalized off without gating the whole park, he said.
For more information go to www.buchanancountyparks.com.