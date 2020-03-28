INDEPENDENCE – In photography, the term “golden hour” refers to the period of the day just before the sun sets or after it rises when the light is redder and softer than usual. Photos taken during that period possess a pleasing quality. After chasing so many golden hours, local photographer Gary Wilson and his wife Judy are looking toward their own golden years.
The couple recently announced they would be closing Wilson Art Thru Photography, located at 131 2nd Avenue NE, effective Friday, April 24. After that date, in-studio portraits will no longer be available at that location.
“We will continue to be available for sports, portraits, outdoor, and other on-site events,” said Gary, adding, “and photocopy restoration and passport photos will be done from our home studio at 506 27th Street SE.”
2020 marks Gary’s golden anniversary in business – 50 years, 38 of which have been spent in Independence.
The couple started out in the former Leytze Building (east side of the current Hartig Drug location) before moving across the street to 203 1st Street E (now Plush Spa). In 2014, they announced their move to their current location on “Chatham” Avenue, diagonally across from the post office. At the time of the last move, Gary was talking about retiring in a year or two. Five years later, that day has still not totally arrived.
Gary began the business in the days of film and using chemicals on negatives to “fix” images.
“The biggest change has been going digital,” said Gary. “We have kept up with the changes to best serve our customers.”
Nancy Lubben, who has been a photographer with the Wilsons for more than 30 years, likes some of the changes digital imaging has offered.
“It’s easier now to photocopy and restore damaged or old photos,” she said.
However, with the rise of social media and camera phones, the business has changed. People are satisfied with taking “selfies” and not taking the time for professional family portraits.
Judy noted another change has been how clients like to be outside more, whether it be for senior pictures or for weddings.
Another change has been people prefer to see images for online ordering. While the business is happy to offer that, they miss seeing in person the smiling faces of clients as they poured over photo albums.
Speaking of clients, Gary has taken school photos for at least two generations. From kindergarten to 12th grade and then the children of those first students.
“God put me in the right profession,” said Gary.
“He’s a people-person,” said Judy.
“We’ve had our day in the sun,” said Gary.
In addition to the school portraits, Gary took pictures of the kids in sports, at baptisms, first communions, and weddings. He has also been the person behind the camera for area business photos, including the Bulletin Journal.
Wilson Art Thru Photography will be selling some of its equipment, backdrops, office fixtures, and miscellaneous items in the next few weeks. Area photographers will be contacted first and then the sale will be open to other interested people. Watch for announcements and inventory lists on their website (www.wilsonphoto.biz).
“We are keeping up with the coronavirus restrictions, and so the date for sales may have to be changed,” said Gary. “Please watch for these changes on our website.”
Nancy, who is like a daughter to the couple, will continue her photography career by working out of her home in Delhi.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Independence and the surrounding area for your support over the last 35+ years,” said the Wilsons and Nancy. “We have so enjoyed the relationships formed over those years.”
The Wilsons will maintain their website through the calendar year. Digital files will be kept for three years.
Contact the Wilsons at 319-334-3748 or 563-920-3434 or by email at sales@wilsonphoto.biz for any questions or photography needs.