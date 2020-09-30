BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Farm Bureau, Buchanan County Pork Producers, and Independence Fareway are excited to bring Windsor Wednesday to the people of Buchanan County again this year. Join us in celebrating National Pork Month every Wednesday this October.
Starting this week, you will be able to sign up for the Windsor Wednesday drawing at the Independence Fareway meat counter. Each Wednesday, starting October 7 through October 28, a winner will be drawn to receive a six-pack of Windsor chops (smoked pork chops) and a pound of thick-cut bacon.
Winners will be notified by phone to pick up their prizes. Watch for the bucket at the meat counter, and enter to win delicious pork!
For more information and updates, check out Buchanan County Farm Bureau on Facebook.