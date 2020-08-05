INDEPENDENCE – The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court #495 of the John Paul II Cluster would like to congratulate students from St. John Catholic School in grades 4-8 for their excellence in the Catholic Daughter of the Americas 2020 Education Contest.
Students submitted entries in the categories of Art, Poetry, and Essay. The entries were all very well-done, and the members of Court #495 are extremely proud of all of them.
Local winners are:
Division 1 – Art
First place, Avery Wheelock
Second place, Clara Junk
Third place, Claire Kegler
Honorable mention, Kara Hopkins
Division 2 – Art
First place, Claire Carey
Second place, Brooklyn Banghart
Third place, Zoey Jensen
Division 1 – Essay
First place, Rylee Reeg
Second place, Julia Kuennen
Third place, Claire Greiner
Division 2 – Essay
First place, Marie Gorman
Second place, Allison Kleve
Third place, Leah House
Honorable mention, Katie Finnegan
Division 1 – Poetry
First place, Tyler Webster
Second place, Dylan Green
Third place, Jonnalyn Gibbs
Court #495 would also like to congratulate the students who won at the state level of the Iowa Catholic Daughters of the Americas Education Contest.
Division 1 – Essay
First place, Rylee Reeg
Division 2 – Art
Second place, Claire Carey
Rylee Reeg’s essay will be entered at the next level in the National Catholic Daughters of the Americas Education Contest. See it in its entirety below.
Living in Harmony With Others
We can live in harmony with others by getting along and not fighting. Instead of fighting we can talk it out. When we talk things out then the problem can be solved in a peaceful way. Also, many times, our fighting is due to a misunderstanding. So, instead of talking about the person you are angry at, you can talk it out peacefully.
Another way we can live in harmony with others is by being nice to our brothers and sisters. We can be nice to our brothers and sisters by apologizing when we need to. Also by seeking forgiveness, not revenge. We can also be nice to our brothers and sisters around the world by having fundraisers for Haiti and other parishes that need our help. These are just some of the ways we can be nice to our brothers and sisters.
We can also live in harmony with others by being generous with one another. When we are generous we help someone in need. Some ways you can be generous are shoveling snow off your neighbor’s driveway or getting the mail for them. We can also be generous at school by helping someone on a math problem or cheering someone up when they are feeling down. If you are generous it will make other people’s life better.
We also live in harmony by following JOY. JOY stands for Jesus first, others second, and yourself last. If we follow JOY we will help bring harmony into the world.