INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Bulletin Journal is pleased to announce the winners of the May Bingo contest.
$25 Winners
Joannie Mills
Connie Chase
Julita Goedken
Margaret Dilts
$50 Winners
Barb Sullivan
Lanette Simons
The winners have been contacted and may pick up their winnings at the newspaper office during regular office hours, 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
June Contest
Due to the high number of Bingo participants, the Bulletin Journal has added a June contest that is currently underway. Be sure to join in the fun and turn in your completed cards by mail or in person at the office, 900 5th Avenue NE, Independence, IA 50644.