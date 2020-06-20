Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Bulletin Journal is pleased to announce the winners of the May Bingo contest.

$25 Winners

Joannie Mills

Connie Chase

Julita Goedken

Margaret Dilts

$50 Winners

Barb Sullivan

Lanette Simons

The winners have been contacted and may pick up their winnings at the newspaper office during regular office hours, 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

June Contest

Due to the high number of Bingo participants, the Bulletin Journal has added a June contest that is currently underway. Be sure to join in the fun and turn in your completed cards by mail or in person at the office, 900 5th Avenue NE, Independence, IA 50644.

