INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library recently announced the winners of the Skittle art challenge.

Earning first place was Ellie Peyton with her mermaid. Her prize was a huge basket of art supplies.

Finishing in second place was Dan Putz. Jessica Hack placed third. Dan and Jessica each received a packet of art supplies.

During this family-friendly contest, participants picked up a kit at the library, and used their own imagination and creativity to craft a masterpiece with glue and Skittles.

