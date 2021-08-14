INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library recently announced the winners of the Skittle art challenge.
Earning first place was Ellie Peyton with her mermaid. Her prize was a huge basket of art supplies.
Finishing in second place was Dan Putz. Jessica Hack placed third. Dan and Jessica each received a packet of art supplies.
During this family-friendly contest, participants picked up a kit at the library, and used their own imagination and creativity to craft a masterpiece with glue and Skittles.