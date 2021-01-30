INDEPENDENCE – On Monday, February 1, Independence High School’s band and choir will have their first concerts of the year.
Following coronavirus guidelines, the school asks the audience to limit themselves to two people per student performer or one household. Audience members will be expected to wear masks and have a temperature check upon entry to the school. The audience will be expected to social distance themselves in the gymnasium on the home side bleachers or the end bleachers.
The concert will be recorded and shared on a school site.
The high school choir will perform at 7 p.m. The high school band will perform at 7:45 p.m.