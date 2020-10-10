WINTHROP – The Winthrop C&C Club donated $1,000 to the East Buchanan School District (EB) to aid in the purchase of hanging organizers for students. The fifth grade class is without lockers, and there was no space to store their belongings.
The hanging organizers, which attach conveniently to desks/tables, give students a place to keep their things neatly arranged and close at hand in the classroom.
Upcoming C&C Club Events
Saturday, October 31, Winthrop City Park
- Second Annual Trunk or Treat
- 2 to 4 p.m.
- Local businesses and organizations will have a trunk of candy and other goodies for kids to visit. There will also be a food truck open to the public.
- Masks encouraged but not required
- Prize for best decorated trunk
- Costume contest
Sunday, December 6
- Second Annual Christmas on Madison
- 2 to 5:30 p.m.
- Tree lighting at 5:15 p.m.
See the Winthrop C&C Club Facebook page for more information regarding upcoming events.