INDEPENDENCE – The Winthrop High School Class of 1950 recently held their 70th reunion at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse.
The 23 original members of the class gathered the evening of Thursday, May 18, 1950, for the commencement ceremony. Mr. H.G. Hayes was the superintendent, and Mr. Calvin Grosshuesch was the class sponsor. Class officers were: Barbara Cusick, president; Helen Jones, vice president; Rosann Gaffney, secretary; and Betsy Tudor, treasurer. The class motto was, “The best today must be improved for tomorrow.”
For the last 10 years, the class has met every year. Before that, they met every five years. For the last two decades, they have met at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse.
“Erin [Trimble] has been our server all along,” said Betty Jean Wilson.
This year, seven of the 10 surviving members were able to attend. Along with a good meal and fellowship, the class shared stories. Many of the classmates are still in the area, as they married schoolmates and engaged in farming.
“We get younger every year,” quipped one.