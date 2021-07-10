WINTHROP – The Winthrop High School Class of 1955 is having its 66th class reunion on Saturday, July 24, at Buffalo Creek Golf Course north of Winthrop. The class is holding an open house from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and cordially invite friends, relatives, and the just plain curious to attend. We would like to see you ,and visit with you. We would encourage anyone who would like to stay and have dinner with us to do so.
The Winthrop High School class of 1955 graduated 27 class members. The class has lost 11 classmates over the years. Sixteen class members could attend the reunion. In addition to the 12 classmates still in Iowa, other remaining class members live in California, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Texas.
The following class members could attend the reunion (women class members are listed by their maiden names): Ronald Conrad, Clark Dey, Robert Doran, Carolyn Doran, Dan Gaffney, Louis Gallery, Sheryl Graesch, Wayne Heiserman, Emogene Keenan, Ralph Kremer, Virginette Kremer, Lowell Kress, Lester Lammers, Shirley Lang, Robert Maroney, and Beverley McKay.
This class has been a very close one, meeting every five years, except last year (due to the pandemic).
Friends, relatives, and the curious are reminded to put Saturday, July 24, on the calendar and come to Buffalo Creek Golf Course at 4:30 p.m. to meet and celebrate with the Winthrop Class of 1955.
Y’all come now, you hear?