INDEPENDENCE – Among the additions to the faculty of the Independence Community School District (ICSD) this fall is McKinley Meyer, a social studies teacher at the jr/sr high. Meyer is no stranger to Independence and Buchanan County, as he hails from Winthrop.
A graduate of the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, this is his first teaching job.
Teaching has allowed Meyer to indulge in subjects he enjoys.
“I chose the teaching profession because I really liked history and social studies,” he said. “I also like interacting with other people and making what seems to be a dull or boring subject fun and interesting.
While dealing with students ranging in age from 12 to 18 every day may not appeal to everyone, Meyer not only enjoys but thrives in his role teaching students in grades 7 through 12.
“I am lucky to have the privilege of having 7th graders all the way up through high schoolers. I teach 7th grade social studies, and sociology and public productions, which are two high school classes,” Meyer added.
Teaching in a COVID-19 World
When Meyer chose a career in education, he never dreamed his first year as a teacher would be during a worldwide pandemic. However, he and his students have learned how to deal with the hand they’ve been dealt.
“This [teaching during COVID-19] is still a work in progress as things are changing every day. I am lucky that I am good with technology, which helps with virtual learning. I also have very supportive co-workers who give out very helpful tips and tricks,” Meyer stated. “The students have been very good at adjusting to the new changes at school, too.”
Outside of School
Beyond the classroom, Meyer’s favorite hobby is golfing.