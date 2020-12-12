IOWA CITY – Alyssa Riniker, a Doctor of Pharmacy student at the University of Iowa from Winthrop, is one of more than 70 students to receive the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy’s 2020 Student Pharmacist ExCELS Award.
Riniker, a member of the college’s class of 2021, qualified for the award by accumulating 50 or more hours of community service, professional service, and/or leadership during the past academic year.
