(Originally published on January 29. Edited for space.)
INDEPENDENCE – After advising his staff Tuesday, Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Wolfgram officially announced he will be retiring at the end of his term on December 31, 2020.
Wolfgram decided to announce his retirement early in order to give potential candidates time to campaign.
In September 1989, Wolfgram was sworn in as a Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputy and worked under Sheriff Leonard Davis.
After Sheriff Davis retired in 2004, Deputy Wolfgram was elected sheriff and took the oath of office on January 1, 2005. He has served four terms as sheriff.
“Respect from Buchanan County residents is high,” Wolfgram said, “but outsiders show less respect.”
He believes this dip in respect has led to the national decline of applicants for law enforcement positions. He did state the trend in people “thanking the troops” has also spilled over to thanking members of law enforcement sworn “to protect and serve” the public. He said people locally have been helpful in times where an accident will close a road.
“Farmers will offer their equipment to help open the road or clean up a grain spill,” he said.
Wolfgram said his work in law enforcement has always been a “group effort.”
Wolfgram’s future plans include remaining active in the community (e.g., substitute bus driver) and a little more fishing.
“Not much will change,” he said. “I just won’t be in uniform.”
Although he’ll miss the people, he looks forward to having holidays to himself. He also will be able to spontaneously take trips.
“I’ll miss the position, but it’s time,” he said. “Starting out this time seemed so far away. The years have flown by.”