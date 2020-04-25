INDEPENDENCE – Due to COVID-19, the annual Women Celebrating Diversity (WCD) scholarship dinner has been cancelled for 2020.
Despite that, due to the success of last year’s event, WCD is still able to honor its commitments for this year with three student scholarships – one each for a student from East Buchanan, Independence, and Jesup – and two adult scholarships – for non-traditional students.
“At the closure of last year’s event, we received donations from many of the women attending the dinner matching a pledge from our speaker, Pam Delegardelle,” said Carol Fisher, spokesperson. “We were overwhelmed by the amount of donations received.”
The winners of the three student scholarships will be announced by their respective schools at a later date. The adult scholarship are Kelly Soppe and Molly Ward.
Kelly Soppe
Kelly graduated from Jesup High School in 2008 and started her postsecondary education at Hawkeye Community College, where she earned an associate degree. She began working as a computer troubleshooter, then she went to work in a dental office.
At this point, she looked at going back to school to pursue a nursing degree. Kelly returned to Hawkeye Community College and obtained her LPN in December 2019. She is currently continuing her education to become an RN. She works at Unity Point Urgent Care in Waterloo.
Molly Ward
Molly graduated from East Buchanan High School in 2018 and began college at Iowa State University, where she is pursuing an advertising major. Molly has been on ISU’s Dean’s List each semester she has been in college. Molly belongs to Iowa State’s Dance Club, Public Relations Club, and Trend Magazine.
Molly has found diversity while attending ISU with students, professors, classes, and around the city, but she stated her new diversity has been found within herself – her interests are changing and growing and the true mélange of her experiences is her growth.
WCD Donations
Fisher stated WCD did not accept door prize donations this year.
“Instead, we provided an opportunity for businesses and individuals to give a cash donation in order to keep these scholarships alive in our county,” she said. “We appreciate everyone’s support and look forward to the 2021 event.”
For those interested in donating to Women Celebrating Diversity, please send your check in care of Brenda Ristvedt, 511 3rd Avenue SE, Independence, IA 50644.