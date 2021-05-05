Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Buchanan County Women, Land and Legacy invites you for a free virtual event about soil health and carbon sequestration.

“The Carbon Market: Soil Health, Carbon Sequestration and Economics” will be held Tuesday, June 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. Registration is free, but space is limited. Registrations are due by Friday, June 4. To register, call the Buchanan County Extension Office at 319-334-7161 or email Roxanne Fuller at rrfuller@iastate.edu .

Event speakers include Ruth McCabe, conservation agronomist, Heartland Co-op; Hillary Olson, soil health specialist, USDA-NRCS; and Kate Bussanmas, assistant director, IDALS-DSWQ.

Speakers will discuss the carbon market and credits, conservation planning, conservation programs, and how the carbon market may affect your farm economy.

