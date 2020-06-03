In honor of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the Independence Public Library is offering a virtual program, The Vote is the Emblem of Our Equality, with historian Kathy Wilson on Thursday, June 11, at 6:30 p.m.
In the 1800s, women organized to win the right to vote, but it took them decades to accomplish their purpose. It was 1878 before the 19th Amendment (women’s right to vote) was first introduced to Congress.
During this time women employed many tactics to accomplish the right to vote. Some pursued the strategy of passing suffrage acts in each state. Others challenged male-only voting laws in the courts. Parades, silent vigils, and hunger strikes were also used to amplify the message. Many times supporters faced fierce resistance by being jailed and even physically abused. Still, they pressed on.
By 1916 most suffrage organizations had come together with the goal of a constitutional amendment. By 1917, New York had adopted women’s suffrage. Later, this led President Wilson to change his position in favor of an amendment in 1918. The following year the House of Representatives and the Senate passed the amendment. Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby certified the ratification on August 26, 1920, forever changing the face of the electorate.
Join Kathy on June 11 as she investigates why women had to fight for decades to get the right to vote, why black and minority women were excluded from the national suffrage movement, and why we still struggle today with women’s rights.
Kathy has more than 20 years’ experience as a professional historian, educator, archaeologist, and museum specialist in the Midwest and Southeastern United States. She has a BA in history from Bemidji State University, a master’s from the University of York in England, and is currently a PhD candidate at the University of Iowa.
There will be a link and password required to join this virtual event. The link and password will be posted on the library’s website, www.independenceia.org/library, by Monday, June 8. If you have any questions, please email iplprograms@gmail.com or call the library for more information at 319-334-2470.