Are you a dog lover? Have you ever thought about showing your precious pooch at the county fair? If you are in grades 4-12 and wish to register your dog in the show, contact the Buchanan County Extension Office staff at 319-521-4005, 608-343-0182, or xbuchanan@iastate.edu. They will send you an online link to an informational 4-H dog show meeting that begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12. In that online meeting, you will go over the dog show handbook and detailed information on expectations and upcoming clinics to help you prepare your dog for the event this summer.
If you decide showing your dog at the Buchanan County Fair is something you are interested in doing, you must sign up for 4-H! 4-H is more than just showing animals. It is an amazing opportunity to have fun, make new friends, and develop your communication and leadership skills. You will also have the opportunity to do projects in countless catagories and participate in a variety of community programs and projects!
Questions? Please contact the extension office by email at xbuchanan@iastate.edu.