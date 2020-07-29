INDEPENDENCE – We are pleased to announce that the Independence Area Writer’s Group will begin meeting together again on Thursday, August 20. Space is limited, per Library Board guidelines, to 12 people. Registration is required. Please call 319-334-2470 to sign up. We will be meeting in the Community Room from 6 to 8 p.m.
If you have questions, please email SheriG3@gmail.com, or call Caitlin at 319-334-2470. Let’s encourage each other and share what we’ve been writing since February and how the pandemic has affected us as writers. Refreshments will be provided.