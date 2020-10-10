QUASQUETON – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig recently presented the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Al Wulfekuhle family. Al and Kathy Wulfekuhle are hog farmers in Quasqueton. The award was presented live on WHO Radio’s The Big Show.
“As we celebrate Pork Month in October, this is a great opportunity to recognize families, like the Wulfekuhles, who are leaders in their communities and take great pride in caring for their land and animals,” said Secretary Naig.
Al and Kathy were married in 1979 and, three days later, they moved 90 bred gilts to a rented farm near Monti to begin their farming careers. Their farm has grown from about 90 sows to an 1,800-sow farrow-to-finish operation.
The Wulfekuhle family prioritizes herd health and animal care. Biosecurity measures are practiced at all of their locations, and they are always striving to improve animal health.
“Kathy and I are blessed with truly great family, neighbors, employees, and partners, and we feel they are all a part of this award,” said Al Wulfekuhle. “We want to thank them for everything they’ve done for us since we moved into this community as newlyweds 41 years ago.”
Besides raising hogs, the family partners with Curt and Cindy Gentz to grow corn and soybeans. Together, the two families use waterways, field borders, wetlands, terraces, cover crops, and no-till practices to improve the health of their soils and contribute to Iowa’s ongoing water quality efforts. All of their manure is tested before it is applied to fields. They also inject the manure at rates that comply with site-specific manure management plans.
Al and Kathy are active in the Iowa Pork Producers Association, and Al served as president in 2016. He is also chair of the National Swine Disease Council, which is working hard to keep foreign animal disease out of the U.S. He is also starting his first term on the National Pork Board.
“I look forward to working with other board members and staff to improve the pork industry and make life better for everyone involved in it,” he said.
Within their community, Al and Kathy are members of St. Patrick’s Church in Winthrop. Kathy sings in the choir and decorates the church, and Al just retired from the finance committee. They are founding members of the Monti Community Center. They have served as president and board members, and Kathy currently serves as secretary. They are also members of the East Buchanan School Booster Club, and friends of the FFA program.
“Kathy and my amazing employees and partners allow me the time to volunteer,” said Al. “An award like this honors all of them.”
The Wulfekuhle family was nominated for the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award by their friend, Trish Cook, in recognition of their good animal husbandry practices and environmental stewardship efforts.
The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award is made possible thanks to financial support from the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers. This award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for the environment, their livestock, and being good neighbors. It is named in memory of Gary Wergin, a long-time WHO Radio farm broadcaster who helped create the award.
Visit www.supportfarmers.com/goodfarmneighbor for information on the criteria and nomination process for the award.