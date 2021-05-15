FAIRBANK – On Sunday, April 25, Wapsie Valley FFA members, parents, and special guests gathered together, at a safe distance, to celebrate the accomplishments of the chapter throughout the 2020-21 year. The festivities started out with a delicious dinner catered by the Fairbank Food Center as guests mingled and caught up with each other after this crazy year. The awards banquet itself was held in the Wapsie Valley High School auditorium.
The 2020-21 chapter officer team members shared their last few hours together as they recognized their peers for their outstanding achievements and thanked their supporters. As the banquet came to an end, the 2020-21 officer team said its goodbyes to the past year and welcomed a new group of leaders to take their places as the 2021-22 Wapsie Valley FFA chapter officers.
Both teams, old and new, would like to graciously thank everyone for their continued support of our chapter! Without the support from the community, and of course parents, this chapter would not be as successful as it is today.
The following individuals received special recognition at the banquet for their support of this chapter:
- Mike Duffy, Blue and Gold Award
- Wapsie Superintendent Dave Larson, Honorary Award
- Mick Kane of Stine Seeds, Distinguished Service Award
- Lily Schwickerath, Star Greenhand Award
- Tyce Hagenow, Star Sophomore Award
- Mary Bodensteiner, Star Junior Award
- Courtney Schmitz, Star Senior Award
- Kaylee Kleitsch, Overall Star Award
- Courtney Schmitz, top fruit salesperson
Congratulations to everyone who went above and beyond for this chapter! Thank you!