FAIRBANK – Currently in the United States, demand for meat is not being met because there is a massive shortage of beef. In response to this need, Wapsie Valley FFA member Sydney Matthias recently participated in the BEEF UP Iowa Program where she provided her market heifer for the His Hands Food Pantry.
The meat donated will feed more than 80 families locally across Bremer and Buchanan counties. This program is run by the Iowa Beef Producers, who started the BEEF UP Iowa Program, as well as Iowa State University, where the meat is processed. The FFA member chooses the food pantry where the packaged meat will be sent once the animal is harvested.
Sydney is a sophomore at Wapsie Valley High School, and had this to say about her generous donation, “I feel super honored to be a part of something so impactful and just being able to give back to my community after all of the support I’ve gotten.”
Sydney showed her market heifer at the Bremer County Fair, as well as at the Iowa State Fair during the 4H and FFA Exhibitor Show this summer.