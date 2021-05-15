DES MOINES – On April 18 – 20, the Wapsie Valley FFA Chapter took 27 members, three chaperones, and one FFA advisor to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines for the 93rd FFA State Leadership Conference. The members competed in 15 events and activities. We also had several members excel at state.
“One of the things I most enjoyed was getting to know and talk one-on-one with a national officer. I enjoyed the experiences so much that I want to go back next year,” said Lily Schwickerath, one of our outstanding freshmen.
During our trip, we had an opportunity to meet with one of the national officers, Anna Mathis. She talked to people from our chapter about the opportunity she has gotten by being an officer. She also told us about how different our culture is in Iowa and how it is different from Arkansas. She also told us how she became a national officer. She also asked a lot of questions about our FFA chapter. To thank her for agreeing to meet our chapter, we took her out for super at Jethros, and gave her one of our chapter t-shirts. Overall, meeting Anna was a great opportunity, and we are very grateful that she took time out of her busy schedule to come and meet our chapter.
Following are the members who participated this year:
- Maggie Burgett, Emilee Blasberg, Deven DeGroote, and Kylee Bartze competed in the Biotechnology CDE, earning a Silver
- Brody Stark, Ethan Oltrogge, Brok Grober, and Cannon Joerger competed in the Ag Team Sales CDE, receiving ninth place overall with a Gold
- Brody Stark was the top overall individual salesman for Ag Sales
- Kaylee Kleitsch, Dori Waschkat, Reese Peine, and Lily Schwickerath competed in the Poultry Judging CDE and received third place overall with a Gold
- Kaylee Kleitsch was the sixth place overall individual for Poultry Judging
- Austin Hesse, Elle Voy, and Caitlyn Rechkemmer competed in the Farm Business Management CDE and received a Bronze
- Kaylee Kleitsch competed in the Job Interview LDE and received a silver
- All members packaged meals with Meals From The Heartland, where the Iowa FFA will send more than 200,000 pounds of packaged meals to the less fortunate
- All Wapsie Valley FFA members who attended state got to meet with the National FFA Secretary, Anna Mathis from Arkansas, and hear her speak about gratitude
- Brock Kleitsch and Brody Kleitsch both received Silver in the Greenhand Quiz
- Kaliya Lampe, Matilda Miller, Reese Peine, Nick Grober, and Madyson Richards in Chapter Display Exhibit received a Gold
- Anna Richards was recognized for the Teach Ag Signing Day
- Cole Neil, Courtney Schmitz, and Anna Richards were recognized for their top-placing proficiency awards
- Our chapter was recognized with the WHO/Public Relations Award
- Wapsie Valley FFA was recognized with the National Chapter Award
- Kaylee Kleitsch accomplished making ballot and being a state officer candidate
- Iowa Degree Recipients were Hunter Fuller, Ellie Neil, Mary Bodensteiner, Sam Banger, Joseph Ebaugh, Maggie Burgett, and Bridget Seemann
- Nick Grober participated in the Auditing Committee, where he got to vote on the constitution and bylaws
- Mary Bodensteiner participated in the Program of Activities, where the group discussed FFA events coming up in the near future
- Mr. Forsyth was recognized on stage for being a Golden Owl Finalist Agricultural Teacher/FFA Advisor