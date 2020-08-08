INDEPENDENCE – Each year, district and Iowa FFA officers plan and facilitate Chapter Officer Leadership Training (COLT) conferences for FFA members in the Northeast district. Independence High School welcomed FFA chapters from all over the district on July 21.
While at Independence, district and state officers lead four interactive workshops for FFA chapter leaders for the annual COLT conference. The workshops were focused in the areas of advocating for the agriculture industry, connecting with stakeholders, recruiting for the local chapter, and working as a cohesive team. FFA leaders also received training relative to their specific officer duties within the local chapter.
The new 2020-21 Wapsie Valley officer team – consisting of Kaylee Kleitsch (president), Nick Grober (vice president), Courtney Schmitz (secretary), Ethan Oltroge (treasurer), Mary Bodensteiner (reporter), and Austin Hessey (sentinel) – was privileged to attend and to have the opportunity to develop leadership skills. The officers also learned about tools that will allow them to be successful in whatever they take part in throughout high school and beyond. All the officers walked away being better prepared to handle anything their new office requires of them in the upcoming school year.