INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Conservation Board invites you to grab some friends and come out for some ’yaking (kayaking) on the Wapsipinicon River on Thursday, June 24, starting at 7:30 p.m. Afterward, you are invited to a special, group-only, beer tasting at Allerton Brewing Company.
The group will be on the water, at Teachers Park, 66 6th Street NE in Independence, for about an hour. The brewery is within walking distance (or a very short drive) from the access. The group may see bats, hear owls, feel the warm summer breeze, and taste some delicious beer! The gathering at the brewery is optional; however, even non-beer-drinking paddlers are encouraged to attend for social time and discussion about paddling adventures.
Registration is $5 per person, which includes a kayak lesson, kayak, paddle, life jacket, and fun!
Preregistration is required. Go to www.buchanancountyparks.com and click on “Public Events.”