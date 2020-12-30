(Originally published on January 22. Edited for space.)
INDEPENDENCE – Saturday evening, about 50 voters braved the deep chill and iffy roads of winter to listen to presidential candidate Andrew Yang.
Yang is an entrepreneur running as a Democrat.
He opened his remarks by noting Buchanan County was the largest county in the country to swing from voting for Obama to voting for Trump. He said a small gathering of voters in Iowa has the same influence as a full stadium of people in California.
“This is the power you all have to move this country in a new direction,” he said. “You have a power that other Americans only dream of, because other Americans look up and they see our government as a series of pipes clogged with millions and millions of dollars of lobbyists’ cash. They despair that there is nothing they can do about it. They are correct. There is nothing they can do about it. You are the only people in the entire country that can flush the pipes clean. That’s one reason why I like campaigning here so much, because you all have the ability to solve the problems that are driving the rest of this country into the ground.”
Yang admitted he was not a professional politician and spoke about his background. He felt the economic crash and recession of 2008 was a “train wreck” caused by “wannabe whiz kids on Wall Street” using financial instruments like mortgage-backed securities and derivatives.
“That’s the opposite of what this country needs,” he said. “What we should be doing is setting people up in businesses…around the country.”
Yang then developed the “Freedom Dividend,” where every American adult over the age of 18 would receive a $1,000/month. He said the idea is not new and referenced initiatives and support from founding father Thomas Paine, noted economist Milton Friedman, and even Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He said, currently citizens of Alaska are given a guaranteed income of $1,000 to $2,000 a year from oil industry profits.
“Passed by a Republican governor in a deep-red state,” said Yang.
He then asked, “What is the oil of the 21st Century? Data, technology, AI [artificial intelligence]….How many of you got your data check in the mail this month?”
Yang then explained that data is worth billions of dollars to high-tech companies, yet these same companies pay no taxes nor pay a dividend to the owners of the data. He said taxing large high-tech corporations would pay for the “Freedom Dividend,” adding the money would most likely stay in the communities to support the local economy.
“We have to humanize the economy,” said Yang. “I see Iowa as ground zero for many of these economic changes.”
“By the numbers,” Yang said, referring to polls based on his getting the Democrat nomination, “I can beat Trump.”
Besides the “Freedom Dividend,” Yang is noted for his campaign slogans, “Humanity First,” “Not Left, Not Right, Forward,” and “Make America Think Harder” (MATH). His supporters are called the “Yang Gang.”