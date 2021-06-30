AURORA – Despite on and off rain, the Aurora Fire Department held its annual pork supper on June 26 in the fire station. The event is the department’s fundraiser to help defray costs of gear and equipment.
To fully protect a firefighter, it costs $10,620, with a SCBA (Self Contained Breathing Apparatus) costing $5,800 and a spare cylinder costing $1,000.
As part of the fundraiser, a silent auction was held offering everything from kids’ coloring kits to wooden flags to an airplane ride. A raffle was set up for 10 items by buying tickets and placing them in a number boot. Items raffled included home décor, sports events, Misississippi Museum tickets, a kayak, and gift certificates to area businesses.
Before the DJ started playing tunes, the highlight of the evening was to honor firefighter and Mayor David Young for his 40 years of service.
In presenting the award, Fire Chief Michael Hundley named the other Aurora firefighters and their years of service, from Dylan Kortenkamp’s first year to Denny Goedken’s 39 and Chuck Kivell’s 42 years of service. The total for the 18-member department was 272 years.
“I would like to thank Dave Young for his 40 years of dedication to the Aurora Fire Department and service to the community,” said Hundley. “Dave is one of a kind, and still gets in full gear and trains with the guys as if he is still 25 years old.
“We would like to thank everyone that came out and supported us to help raise funds to buy new equipment,” he continued. “We would also like to say thank you to all of the donors for the silent auction and raffle.”
The Aurora Fire Department fundraiser is always the last Saturday in June.