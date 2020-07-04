INDEPENDENCE – Families with children ages 1 to 8 who interested in experiencing the Wapsipinicon River are invited to a Young Families’ Canoe Float to be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 11. Cost is $15/family.
The float will be from Knott’s Landing (Access 159 by the Hwy 150 bridge in Independence) to Three Elms Access (Access 158 across from the Independence Parks & Rec Softball Complex). If river levels are too high, we will paddle at Fontana Lake, Hazleton.
We will be traveling a lazy 1.5 miles with scavenger hunts, wading, and sandbar exploration. Search for fossils, feathers, clam shells, and other river “treasures.” This trip is designed for families with children ages 1 to 8 eager to explore with their kids!
We will have mesh collecting bags, life jackets, paddles, and canoes. You will want to bring water, snacks, sunscreen, and insect repellant.
Register online at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the “Events” tab.