INDEPENDENCE – Sam Farrell passed away April 22, 2015, after complications from a surgery. He was 25.
Sam had down syndrome, and graduated from River Hills School in 2011.
“He was a funny, loving bright spot in our lives, and we wanted a way to turn our grief into something good,” said Leah Loeb, Sam’s sister.
The family, led by Sam’s aunt, Kathy Main, started the Sam Farrell Memorial Pool Tournament and Auction in 2016 to be a celebration for his January birthday. The first year, $5,300 was raised and donated to River Hills School. In 2017, $6,000 went to Special Olympics of Northeast Iowa. In 2018, $10,150 went to Retrieving Freedom in Waverly, a 501©3 non-profit organization dedicated to training service dogs to help people, primarily to serve the needs of veterans and children with autism.
Last year, Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary received $7,000.
“We have chosen causes important to us and Sam, and to benefit as locally as possible,” said Loeb. “We sell hundreds of t-shirts each year that have really become a cool collection. We love seeing them on people out in the community. They feature our ‘IU’ message, to us it’s become a family slogan, but it’s how Sam said ‘I love you.’ We also run an auction. We accept donations beginning in the fall and put together a random fun ‘something for everyone’ auction, including many donations from local businesses in our community. Our pool tournament hosts 36 teams and fills up quickly each year with many all-star players who have played all five years so far.”
This year, the charity accepted scholarship applications for a student going into education/special education. A scholarship in the amount of $3,000 was awarded to Allie Jo Zieser.
“I feel very fortunate that I was chosen to receive the Sam Farrell Memorial Scholarship!” said Zieser. “It will help me as I finish up my two-year degree through Hawkeye Community College this summer and fall along, with getting my coaching degree to continue my love for sports.
“After the fall semester, I will transfer to the University of Northern Iowa to pursue my degree in education/special education,” she said. “After completing an internship, I found a passion for the education field, and I am excited to see what the future brings.”
“We are so excited for the future teachers that will make a difference,” said Loeb. “We are so thankful to all of our donors helping us share with the community and celebrating Sam with us.”
Next year, the Sam Farrell Memorial Foundation plans to fundraise for the Malek Theater Foundation and to help Tony Fitz with his goals for it.