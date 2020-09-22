Email your calendar items and updates to news@bulletinjournal.com.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Lamont/Brandon Mobile Food Pantries
LAMONT/BRANDON – The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 745 Washington Street. In Brandon, the mobile food pantry will be at the Jefferson Township Hall, 609 Main Street, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. You will need your ID to sign in. Please bring your own bags and boxes to pack your food. You can attend only one mobile food pantry per month.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Story time is an introduction to the magic of books and reading. Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian for Online Story Time on Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements! To attend this event, see our website for a link or go to the library’s Facebook page.
Grilling with Dan & Lizzie (Virtual)
Dan and Lizzie Lake join the Independence Public Library at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom as we create a full meal using the grill, complete with tasty sides. This program is sponsored by Fareway.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Old-Fashioned Church Service
INDEPENDENCE – Come join Christian Life Church, 1312 5th Avenue NE, for an old-fashioned service from 12 to 3 p.m. Food and drink will be provided. Just bring chairs/a blanket and a joyful spirit.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Car Parade
INDEPENDENCE – Lexington Estate is hosting a car parade for residents on Sunday, Sept. 27. Drivers are asked to line up in the Wellness Center parking lot on 15th Avenue NE. Residents will be outside, 6 feet apart, waiting for you to come drive by and make them smile with a sign, decorated vehicle, honk, or just a friendly wave. This is a no contact parade. For the health and safety of our residents, all must remain in their vehicles.
Monday, Sept. 28
Maker Mondays (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library at 10:30 a.m. for this family-friendly craft program! Pick up a craft kit at the circulation desk and follow along as we create something fun. To join in this fun event, use the link found on our website or on our Facebook page.
Independence Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held on the fourth Monday of the month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus). You may attend just one mobile pantry per month. You need to bring your ID to sign in, and your own bags or boxes to pack your food. If you have questions, call the Independence Area Food Pantry at 319-327-0542. The Mobile Food Pantry is a service of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian for Online Story Time on Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements!
Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild
INDEPENDENCE – The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. The group is now meeting at Quilter’s Quarters, 213 1st Street E. Beginner to advanced quilters are welcome to join us for a program, meeting, and show and tell. Contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700 with any questions.
Monday, Oct. 5
Legion Auxiliary Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Unit 30 regular meeting will be held the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at The Crowbar.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
Legion Meeting
INDEPENDENCE – The Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Post 30, located at 205 2nd Street NE, announces that its regular monthly meetings will now be held on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. In case of a holiday on the regular date, the meeting will be moved to the following Tuesday. If you have questions, call Kermit Abshire at 319-215-9362.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Buchanan Co. Conservative Women
INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Conservative Women meet on the first Wednesday every month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse. This group was formed to give women a conservative voice in the county as well as to become informed on issues concerning our country, our state, and our community. Please join them to discuss current topics in the news, get updates from our political representatives, and meet candidates competing for political offices at the federal, state, and local levels.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian for Online Story Time on Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements!
VFW Post 2440
INDEPENDENCE – VFW Post 2440 and VFW Auxiliary Unit 2440 in Independence meets the second Thursday of the month. Supper starts at 6 p.m., followed by a meeting at 7 or 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the Post at 319-334-4619.
Friday, October 9
Lamont Fish Supper
LAMONT – The Loren Foster American Legion Post 346 and Auxiliary Unit, 610 Bush Street, are hosting a drive-up fish supper on Friday, October 9. Meal Choices include: $10 Fish Meal: 3 pieces of fish and sides; $10 Just Fish Meal: 6 pieces of fish only; $5 Kids (5-12) Meal: 2 pieces of fish and fries. Serving from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Shut-ins may call (563) 929-3060.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian for Online Story Time on Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements!
Monday, Oct. 19
Buchanan Co. Historical Society
INDEPENDENCE – The next regular meeting of the Buchanan County Historical Society will be held at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian for Online Story Time on Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements!
Monday, Oct. 26
Independence Mobile Food Pantry
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mobile Food Pantry will be held on the fourth Monday of the month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue (across from the MHI campus).
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Independence Garden Club
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Garden Club will hold their annual meeting at 11 a.m. in Meeting Room B at Buchanan County Health Center with a noon meal at Lexington Estate. Members will work with the residents to create maple leaf mason jars. Mary Steuben will speak on “Growing Garlic – Not Just for Keeping Vampires Away.”
Independence Eagles
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Eagles Aerie 4544 meets twice a month, the second and fourth Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Indee Community Bible Church, 301 2nd Street SE.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Lamont and Brandon Mobile Food Pantries
LAMONT/BRANDON – The mobile food pantry will be in Lamont on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 745 Washington Street. In Brandon, the mobile food pantry will be at the Jefferson Township Hall, 609 Main Street, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
PROW
INDEPENDENCE – PROW (Preserving Recreation and Habitat On the Wapsi) will hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Signs and More, 1827 1st Street W. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Online Story Time (Virtual)
Join the Independence Public Library’s children’s librarian for Online Story Time on Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m. Have fun with rhymes, stories, and movements!