CLIVE – MercyOne is launching an online directory to connect individuals to community resources and social programs in their area. The MercyOne Community Resource Directory is an online network which provides participating organizations the ability to respond to patients interested in programs including food and housing assistance, transportation resources, health care, employment, education, and more.
“Social services are vital to the health of our communities, and MercyOne is proud to offer this additional avenue for our patients and community members to connect with them,” said Emily Fletcher, division director of Social and Clinical Care Integration. “MercyOne is committed to transforming the health of our communities, and this is another innovative approach to provide access to begin that journey.”
Searches in the MercyOne Community Resource Directory are completely confidential, in a secure and easy to use platform. To begin a search, go to MercyOne.org/CommunityResourceDirectory and enter your ZIP code to find community resources in your area.
Staying healthy is more important now than ever. MercyOne locations have precautions in place to reduce the risk of exposure to illness and provide a safe environment for your care. We are here for all your health care needs, including last minute, early-morning, and late-night care.