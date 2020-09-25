HAZLETON – With clear skies and a slight breeze from the south, Sept. 19 was a beautiful day for the final Buchanan County Conservation monarch butterfly tagging event.
Naturalist Sondra Cabell led the event. This time she took a small group to a hayfield owned by Vic and Marilyn Collins just west of Fontana Park. The flowers at Bryantsburg Prairie have provided a good location for tagging also this year.
Cabell reports just over 300 monarchs were tagged this fall.
“It was significantly down from our normal of 500-1100 per year,” she said. “However, no school groups tagged this fall. We did catch and bring monarchs to tag for Wings Park (Oelwein) and West Elementary (Indee). We were fortunate to be able to have all the second graders at Wings release a butterfly, and they all did – some had never held an insect of any kind and were a bit frightened at first, but the best comments to hear are those who were a bit afraid ask if they can do another after the release! So, with fewer taggers and a week of weather not conducive to tagging, we are only at about 1/3 normal. It seems to have been a somewhat condensed season this year because of the week of rainy cool weather.”
This was the 20th year for the tagging program locally.
“In 20 years (2001-2020) we have tagged 13,696 through 2019 and had 237 recoveries during that time,” said Cabell. “The most tagged was in 2017 with 1,166 tagged and the most recoveries was in 2003 with 48 (out of 621 tagged that year).
She added that, “One positive for low recovery years is that most years with high recovery numbers are years with high death rates due to storms in Mexico.”
Cabell stated earlier this year that Buchanan County landowners have been a big part of the process to provide pollinator habitats.
“Plantings from 2016 and 2017 are blanketing acres of land in the yellows of gray-headed coneflower, the pinkish purples of bee balm, the whites of fleabane and mountain mint, and the greens of all the leaves,” she said. “In some areas, the landscape has been transformed from our modern ‘prairie’ of corn and beans to a semblance of what it may have looked like prior to European settlement.
Landowners have had a hard time finding funding to create habitats. Pollinator seed mixes may cost over $1,000/acre for a diverse mix of native wildflowers and grasses, but there are a few low-cost options:
- Collect Your Own Seeds. Collect milkweed seeds from pods found in ditches. Be sure to open the pod to check for insects. Look for other native wildflower seeds as well.
- Buy Seed. Butterfly friendly seed packages are available at the Fontana Park Gift Shop. The suggested planting time is late fall through winter as many seeds require some cold temps to germinate the following spring.
- FREE. Fontana Nature Center may also have packets of milkweed seeds.
- Bee & Butterfly Habitat Fund. Visit beeandbutterflyfund.org for details.
- Monarch Watch. This is an organization that helps track monarch butterflies. Visit monarchwatch.org for information on monarchs and opportunities to get milkweed plugs, i.e. young plants.
- BCCB and Pheasants Forever. The Buchanan County Conservation Board (BCCB) and Pheasants Forever offer a Prairies to Schools/Prairies to Business program to schools and businesses in Buchanan County. For those that qualify, they will receive at no cost: Seed mix planning; seeds; help with planting and monitoring. Details are available at www.buchanancountyiowa.org/services/conservation/prairies_to_schools.php.
Cabell also stated that for those who are “concerned about monarchs and pollinators, but do not have an area to dedicate to pollinator plantings or you are not able to care for a planting. There is still a great opportunity for you to assist in creating more habitat.” The organizations listed above are tax-exempt and rely largely on donations. If able, consider looking closer at the programs each provides and consider donating financially.