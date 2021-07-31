BeMobile Verizon is giving away free backpacks with school supplies to local children through its 8th annual backpack giveaway! In an effort to support parents as the school year approaches, BeMobile will be sharing backpacks filled with school supplies at no cost.
The event will be held in each BeMobile Verizon location from August 2 to 5, during regular business hours, which can be found at bemobile.com. There is no pre-registration needed, and backpacks will be handed out as first come, first served until gone.
“This event is near and dear to all of us at BeMobile. It is one of our favorite events each year,” said Jason Prinsen, director of Sales and Marketing at BeMobile. “Our teams are excited to hand out backpacks and supplies to families. We are thankful to our employees, guests, and communities for participating again in our annual event.”
During the event, BeMobile will be giving away more than 5,000 backpacks to local children. If you have any questions regarding this event, please contact your local BeMobile Verizon.
About BeMobile Verizon
BeMobile Verizon has been keeping communities connected since 2000. Since opening, neighborhood Verizon stores have expanded to include 58 stores in six states (Iowa, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin). The corporate headquarters is located in Grand Forks, North Dakota.