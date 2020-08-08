Throughout the nation, Iowa, and Buchanan County, U.S. Census self-responses have slowed to a crawl. Starting this month, you will begin seeing U.S. Census workers canvasing Buchanan County in an attempt to make sure all residents are counted.
If you are wondering why it is important to be counted, it all comes down to dollars and cents, literally. For every person not counted, it is a loss of $28,884 in federal support over a 10-year period as well as approximately $1,230 per person in Iowa Road Use Funds.
If you haven’t been counted yet, go to https://www.growbuchanan.com/2020census/ and take a few minutes to respond, or respond to the U.S. Census worker that comes to your door.