On Wednesday, Americans around the nation watched in shock and disappointment as what started out as a peaceful protest to the certification of the 2020 presidential election results turned into a violent storming of The Capitol.
Among those present during the events that transpired were Iowa’s two U.S. Senators, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, and the First Congressional District’s new representative, Congresswoman Ashley Hinson. Grassley, Ernst, and Hinson were not harmed during the melee. Ein this article, each has provided a statement condemning what transpired.
Buchanan County native Zach Schulz, a graduate of Independence High School, witnessed Wednesday’s events from his home in the Washington, D.C., area.
Zach Schulz
Schulz, who earned a degree in political science from Wartburg College, is a legislative correspondent for Sen. Grassley. He ran as a Republican for the Iowa House District 64 seat in 2016.
Following is his lengthy post on Facebook regarding the day’s events.
“I am personally safe as I worked from home today. However, I know many who are working at the Capitol today. Please pray for safety for them and all those who are working in the Capitol complex today.
“I also want to say I unequivocally condemn the mob that violently attacked the Capitol in order to subvert the duly-elected Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. I certainly believe everyone has the right to peacefully protest, but what we are seeing today is not that.
“The president of the United States has claimed, without evidence, that there was mass voter fraud. This is despite the fact that every state has certified the results of their election, the courts have thrown out every challenge brought by the president’s legal team, and the Department of Justice has found no evidence of voter fraud at a level that would change the outcome of the election. The claims made by President Trump have caused many people to not only see our democracy as illegitimate, but also, as we now see, feel the only possible response is to subvert that democracy.
“President Trump must do the following:
“- Condemn the actions of the mob today that illegally entered the Capitol, as well as the actions of those who have tried to use violence to force Congress to reverse the results of the election. Such actions are lawless at best, and traitorous and terroristic at worst.
“- Concede the election and commit to a peaceful transition of power to President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.
“I also call on all my fellow Republicans to condemn the events of today, and acknowledge the legitimacy of the 2020 election.
“I know many of my Facebook friends are supporters of President Trump, and are concerned about the direction of the country under Biden and Harris. However, those concerns are not a reason to abandon the principles of democracy and the rule of law that serve as the bedrock of our republic. If we abandon these principles, then I fear not only the delegitimizing of our government, but also the future of our republic.
“Thank you all. God bless you, and God bless our country,” Schulz concluded.
Sen. Grassley
On Wednesday, Grassley condemned the violent attack on the nation’s capital and implored all Americans to honor the nation’s principles through their actions.
“Today’s violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was an attack on American democracy itself. This was not a demonstration of any of our protected, inalienable rights. These were un-American acts worthy only of condemnation. Those who plowed over police barricades, ignored law enforcement, or desecrated our monument to representative democracy flouted the rule of law and disgraced our nation.
“I condemn today’s violence in the strongest terms, and perpetrators deserve to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
“The United States has stood as a beacon of self-governance, free expression, and the peaceful transfer of leadership since its founding, and we must uphold these principles. Our nation has been through highs and lows. We’ve vigorously debated differing philosophies and have endured disagreements on policy and leadership. Through it all, our shared values have held strong. We must not lose grip of those shared values today.
“This is a sad day for America. As a nation, we must be better than this,” Grassley concluded.
Sen. Ernst
Sen. Ernst’s statement regarding the chaos ahead of the certification of Electoral College votes reads:
“In the military, I proudly served alongside some of the brightest and bravest men and women to defend America – her freedoms and her values. We fought to uphold the right to peaceful protest. Sadly, what I witnessed [Wednesday] in the U.S. Capitol was a complete betrayal of those sacred ideals. What started as a protest turned into anarchy. Individuals who resorted to this violence must be punished to the fullest extent of the law.
“America – we cannot stand for this.
“For years, we have been able to disagree and debate tough issues and always strive to be a more perfect union. We have had a peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another throughout the course of our history, and it’s paramount we do that once again.
“There is no doubt we should ferret out any illegal votes and learn from any irregularities during the 2020 presidential election. This is one reason why I am supporting Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-SC) effort to establish a bipartisan commission to study the integrity and administration of the election.
“When looking at the election for Iowa’s Second Congressional District, I have been consistently clear that Mariannette Miller-Meeks won. Though the margin was close, Iowans spoke and elected Congresswoman Miller-Meeks, and a bipartisan panel in Iowa certified the results. I view the presidential election results the same way. As a senator, my job is not to overturn the will of voters and choose winners of elections – just like it’s not the House of Representatives’ to handpick who serves as Iowa’s Second District congresswoman.
“We’ve heard time and again from Democrats who would like nothing more than to abolish the Electoral College and federalize our election system. What would that do? Silence Iowans’ voices and votes. I won’t allow that to happen.
“Many Iowans supported President Trump in the most recent election and are disappointed by the results. However, objecting to the Electoral College vote count will not change the outcome. And, beyond that, the reprehensible violence we’ve seen in the U.S. Capitol today will not change the outcome.
“Iowans should rest assured that I will continue fighting for our shared values and priorities, and that I will hold the new administration accountable. I truly believe America is the greatest nation on the planet, and she must continue to be a beacon of freedom and hope for everyone around the globe,” Ernst concluded.
Rep. Hinson
Ahead of her vote to formalize the 2020 election results, Hinson released the following statement:
“I strongly condemn the violence that occurred at the U.S. Capitol yesterday. I support everyone’s right to protest peacefully and exercise their First Amendment rights, and I think many of the people who came to the Capitol yesterday intended to do so. However, the violent attempts to disrupt our democratic process were unacceptable, unpatriotic, and ultimately unsuccessful.
“The Constitution is the guiding document of our nation. It lays out the process by which we elect officials, mandating Congress’s narrow role, and clearly stating challenges to election results are to be settled in the courts. Congress fulfilled our Constitutional duty by formalizing the electors’ votes for President-Elect Joe Biden. I am praying for the future of our country, and I aim to lead in a way that unites rather than divides as we work to move America forward together,” Hinson concluded.
Other Leaders
Iowa’s State Auditor Rob Sand also spoke out about the events of January 6 in a statement:
“There is a very real danger that the insurrection and violence at United States Capitol escalates in the coming days and weeks.
“That danger is increased each time a leader repeats or implies the lie that the presidential election was rigged or defrauded. As George W. Bush put it, these Trump extremists at the Capitol are people whose ‘passions have been inflamed by falsehoods and false hopes.’
“I regularly defend Iowa‘s senior Republican politicians from claims that they should be locked up, that they are criminals, and from other unfair personal attacks. I do so because falsehoods and false hopes can only be snuffed by people from the same political ‘half’ of our sadly divided society.
“This is the most urgent moment for Republican elected officials to do the same.
“When President Trump claims the election was rigged, they must snuff the passion he intends to inflame by stating unequivocally and clearly that Joe Biden is the legitimate winner of the election and that he should be rightly inaugurated on January 20,” Sand said.