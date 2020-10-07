The census has been extended to October 31! Have you been counted? Filling out the census means you will be bringing almost $30,000 into your community over the next 10 years.
NOT filling it out means your community losses that $30,000! Census workers are currently canvasing Buchanan County in an attempt to make sure all residents are counted. If they stop at your house, take a minute and fill out your census. If you don’t want them to come knocking, go to https://www.growbuchanan.com/2020census/ and take a few minutes to respond online.
The total response rate for Iowa as of October 1 is 96.4 percent.
You are important! Be counted!