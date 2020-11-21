La Niña Strengthens Further
La Niña conditions continue to strengthen, and a moderate event is expected, though a strong event remains possible. This will continue to play a large role in the seasonal forecasts through the winter and early spring.
Most models predict this ongoing La Niña event will peak in intensity during the Dec-Feb period, and then weaken into the 2021 Spring season.
December Temperature/Precipitation
Above-normal temperatures are favored over much of Central Region, in large part due to a strong dynamical model signal in weeks 3-4. The exception is in parts of the Dakotas, northwestern Minnesota, and northern Wyoming where equal chances are forecast.
Below normal precipitation is forecast for portions of the south-central Plains, eastern Rockies, and western Missouri. Above normal precipitation is favored across the Ohio Valley. Elsewhere, equal chances are forecast.
Seasonal Drought Outlook
Drought conditions are likely to persist or develop across much of the Plains and eastern Rockies as well as western Missouri and Iowa. Further east, drought removal or improvement is likely in parts of northeast Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana.
December – February Temperature/Precipitation
Below normal temperatures are favored over the Dakotas and parts of the Upper Midwest. Above normal temperatures are forecast in the south-central Plains, eastern Rockies, and lower Ohio Valley. This is largely based on the influence from the ongoing La Niña.
Above normal precipitation is favored in northern Wyoming, the northern Plains, Upper Midwest, Great Lakes, and the Ohio Valley. In southeast Colorado and the southern Plains, below normal precipitation is forecast.
La Niña Advisory
The December/January/February outlook strongly resembles the typical La Niña wintertime pattern. Colder-than-normal temperatures are favored in the Dakotas and parts of the Upper Midwest, and wetter conditions in the Ohio Valley.