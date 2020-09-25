WATERLOO – Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) is a non-profit organization that serves 18 counties in Northeast Iowa. The mission of NEI3A is to empower older individuals to age with dignity and independence. NEI3A has a trusted reputation for providing unmatched knowledge about diverse resources. Services provided include meals, nutrition education, caregiver support, health-based programs, hospital discharge transition planning, socialization opportunities, and planning and coordination of services to older individuals and caregivers to help them remain independent as they age.
NEI3A is seeking new board members to help fulfill our mission. The NEI3A board consists of individuals representing the 18 counties in NEI3A’s service area. Currently, NEI3A is looking for individuals from Jackson, Bremer, Fayette, and Buchanan counties. The NEI3A board meets six times each year and offers a conference call option for those unable to travel.
If you are interested in becoming a part of NEI3A’s board, please visit http://www.nei3a.org/news/press-releases/nei3a-seeking-new-board-members.aspx to fill out an application by Friday, October 16. If you have any questions please contact Janna Diehl at 319-874-6843.