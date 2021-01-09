AMES – With the continuing pandemic, many Iowans are rethinking when they will retire, whether sooner or later than they originally had planned. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is delivering educational online workshops beginning in January that address both scenarios.
Rethinking Your Retirement during COVID-19
“Your thoughts on retirement may have shifted due to COVID-19,” said Kalyn Cody, a family finance specialist. “Many Iowans are considering early retirement due to job challenges, health concerns, or other reasons. Some employers are offering early retirement incentives. You may have questions as you sort through your options.”
The new, 40-minute online workshop “Rethinking Your Retirement during COVID-19,” is designed to equip you to make informed retirement decisions during this turbulent time. Four January options are available:
- Thursday, January 14, 12 p.m.
- Thursday, January 14, 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, January 19, 12 p.m.
- Tuesday, January 19, 5 p.m.
Pre-registration is required. Go to https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/retirement to find the registration link for the workshop you’d like to attend.
Writing Your Retirement Paycheck
Iowans who anticipate retirement within the next 10 years should consider “Writing Your Retirement Paycheck.” This two-part, online workshop outlines key factors to consider prior to retirement and describes strategies for planning your retirement income.
“Our workshop offers practical, research-based, and non-commercial information to help you make the most of your money in retirement and be financially secure,” said family finance specialist Barb Wollan.
Pre-registration is required. Go to https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/retirement to find the registration link for the two-part workshop you’d like to attend:
- Thursdays, January 21 and 28, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Tuesdays, February 9 and 16, 12 to 2 p.m.
- Mondays, March 22 and 29, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Thursdays, April 22 and 29, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
For more information about these workshops, contact Kalyn Cody (kcody@iastate.edu) or Barb Wollan (bwollan@iastate.edu), go to https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/retirement, or visit the Buchanan County Extension and Outreach office at 319-334-7161 or